Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 14 ($0.18) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.19) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of HUM opened at GBX 13.17 ($0.17) on Monday. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 10.55 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 23.90 ($0.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.55. The firm has a market cap of £51.84 million and a PE ratio of -14.63.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

