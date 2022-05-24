Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

HUN traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $35.44. 1,710,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 6.0% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Huntsman by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 118,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Huntsman by 28.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 387,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after buying an additional 84,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $1,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

