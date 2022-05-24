Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.
HUN traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $35.44. 1,710,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13.
Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 6.0% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Huntsman by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 118,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Huntsman by 28.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 387,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after buying an additional 84,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $1,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.
About Huntsman (Get Rating)
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntsman (HUN)
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.