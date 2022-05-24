Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Huntsman from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.09.

HUN stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.44. 1,710,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

