HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

NYSE HUYA opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $973.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HUYA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA (Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUYA (HUYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.