Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

HRNNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

HRNNF stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

