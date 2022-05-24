IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.53.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC opened at $82.73 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.19.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($2.15). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,906,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $94,008,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,462,000 after buying an additional 694,197 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,912,000 after buying an additional 691,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,137,000 after buying an additional 599,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.