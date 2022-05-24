Ian Gandel Purchases 1,379,796 Shares of Alliance Resources Limited (ASX:AGS) Stock

Alliance Resources Limited (ASX:AGS – Get Rating) insider Ian Gandel purchased 1,379,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$248,363.28 ($176,144.17).

Ian Gandel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Ian Gandel bought 14,005,798 shares of Alliance Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,521,043.64 ($1,787,974.21).

On Thursday, May 5th, Ian Gandel acquired 27,835,295 shares of Alliance Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,010,353.10 ($3,553,441.91).

On Friday, March 11th, Ian Gandel 18,768,088 shares of Alliance Resources stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Alliance Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Australia. The company explores for gold and base metals. Its flagship property is the Wilcherry project comprising seven exploration licenses that covers an area of approximately 1,000 square kilometers located within the southern part of the Gawler Craton in the northern Eyre Peninsula.

