iCetana Limited (ASX:ICE) Insider Matthew Macfarlane Acquires 815,326 Shares

iCetana Limited (ASX:ICE – Get Rating) insider Matthew Macfarlane bought 815,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$26,090.43 ($18,503.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

About iCetana

iCetana Limited, a software company, provides video analytics solutions in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company engages in the development and commercialization of iCetana Solution, an AI-assisted video surveillance software to provide automated real-time anomalous event detection.

