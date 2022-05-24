iCetana Limited (ASX:ICE) Insider Matthew Macfarlane Acquires 815,326 Shares

iCetana Limited (ASX:ICE – Get Rating) insider Matthew Macfarlane bought 815,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$26,090.43 ($18,503.85).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.41.
About iCetana (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iCetana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCetana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.