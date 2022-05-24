Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ICHR. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.16. 154,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,056. Ichor has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.08 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ichor by 126.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ichor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 80.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 8,348.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.