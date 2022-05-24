Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $806.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.10. Ichor has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 232.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ichor by 74.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ichor by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ichor by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

