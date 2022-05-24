IG Group’s (IGG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,210 ($15.23) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.59% from the stock’s previous close.

IGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.53) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,095.50 ($13.79).

IG Group stock opened at GBX 713.50 ($8.98) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 791.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 790.09. IG Group has a 52 week low of GBX 689.50 ($8.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 947.50 ($11.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.

In other news, insider Jonathan Moulds purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 703 ($8.85) per share, with a total value of £703,000 ($884,610.54). Also, insider Charlie Rozes acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.12) per share, for a total transaction of £36,250 ($45,614.70).

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

