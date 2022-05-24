II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $835.84 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IIVI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, II-VI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.08.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $75.23.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $446,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $757,857. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

