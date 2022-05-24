Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Barclays

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $192.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.50.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $202.49 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 262.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,102,000 after buying an additional 90,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.