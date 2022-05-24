IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on IN8bio from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ INAB opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. IN8bio has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 16.09, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). On average, analysts predict that IN8bio will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. 9.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

