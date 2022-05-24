Incitec Pivot (OTC:ICPVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Incitec Pivot (OTC:ICPVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.05 target price on the stock.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

