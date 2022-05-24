Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Independent Bank has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $400.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $43,503.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $40,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Independent Bank by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

