Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.50 ($45.21) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. Societe Generale set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.24 ($44.94).

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($14.29) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($20.96).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

