ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ING. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on ING Groep from €15.30 ($16.28) to €15.90 ($16.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.51) to €12.80 ($13.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.60) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 138,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 123,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.2452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

