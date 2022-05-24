ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.60) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.51) to €12.80 ($13.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.30 ($16.28) to €15.90 ($16.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Shares of ING stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.76.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

