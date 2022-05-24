INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on INMB. Maxim Group started coverage on INmune Bio in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

INMB opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 23.89 and a quick ratio of 23.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $130.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.44.

INmune Bio ( NASDAQ:INMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 42,609 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $5,341,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in INmune Bio by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 86,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 27,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,953 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

