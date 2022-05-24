INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Given New $14.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 183.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley cut shares of INmune Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of INMB opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 23.89, a current ratio of 23.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $30.37.

INmune Bio ( NASDAQ:INMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 338.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

