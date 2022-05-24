Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INO. Oppenheimer lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,887,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,870. The company has a market capitalization of $439.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.48% and a negative net margin of 20,479.29%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,532,000 after buying an additional 9,967,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,528,000 after purchasing an additional 197,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 208,609 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,581,000 after buying an additional 1,338,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after buying an additional 351,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.