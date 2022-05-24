Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.56 Million

Analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) will report $62.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.80 million and the lowest is $61.36 million. Inseego posted sales of $65.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $269.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $279.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $316.15 million, with estimates ranging from $309.20 million to $321.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $61.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inseego in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.68. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

In related news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inseego by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Inseego by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inseego (Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.