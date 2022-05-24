Insider Buying: 4GLOBAL plc (LON:4GBL) Insider Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

4GLOBAL plc (LON:4GBL – Get Rating) insider Eloy Mazon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £2,310 ($2,906.76).

Eloy Mazon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Eloy Mazon purchased 63,000 shares of 4GLOBAL stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £45,990 ($57,870.89).

Shares of 4GLOBAL stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 75.40 ($0.95). The stock had a trading volume of 2,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,232. 4GLOBAL plc has a 12 month low of GBX 67 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 97 ($1.22).

4GLOBAL plc operates as a technology and professional services company worldwide. It operates Sport Intelligence, a platform that provides data, software, and services to governments, cities and local authorities, sporting federations, and activity providers for use in evidence-based decision making and predictive modelling.

