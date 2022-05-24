Insider Buying: abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO) Insider Purchases 975 Shares of Stock

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Rating) insider Yvonne Stillhart bought 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £4,436.25 ($5,582.30).
APEO stock opened at GBX 460 ($5.79) on Tuesday. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 385 ($4.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 605 ($7.61).
About abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (Get Rating)
