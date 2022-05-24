Insider Buying: AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $1,733,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,784,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,256,130.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 9,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $162,192.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 25,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $381,250.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 17,486 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $271,033.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 13,352 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00.

AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. 829,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,730. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHCO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

