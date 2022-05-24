Insider Buying: Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director Purchases 438 Shares of Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $12,579.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMTB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.39. 94,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,535. The company has a market cap of $970.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.16. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 34.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after acquiring an additional 593,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,691,000 after purchasing an additional 294,173 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,027,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 74,946 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

