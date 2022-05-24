Insider Buying: Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $184,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,283.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Wes Cummins acquired 11,030 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,538.50.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Wes Cummins purchased 263,542 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $608,782.02.

APLD stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.56. 607,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APLD shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

