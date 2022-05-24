Insider Buying: Artemis Resources Limited (ASX:ARV) Insider Purchases 1,250,000 Shares of Stock

Artemis Resources Limited (ASX:ARV – Get Rating) insider Alastair Clayton bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,250.00 ($18,617.02).
Alastair Clayton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 9th, Alastair Clayton bought 250,000 shares of Artemis Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,750.00 ($4,078.01).
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Alastair Clayton bought 1,250,000 shares of Artemis Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($21,276.60).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Artemis Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, nickel, zinc, PGE, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Paterson Central project covering an area of approximately 605 square kilometers located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.
