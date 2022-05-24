Insider Buying: Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Director Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) Director Robert Taub bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.21 per share, with a total value of C$432,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,225,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,677,744.02.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.51. The company had a trading volume of 358,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,245. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.08. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.69 and a 1-year high of C$11.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$788.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AYA. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$11.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

