Insider Buying: Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Director Acquires 410 Shares of Stock

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.26. 14,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,337. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $2,278,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

