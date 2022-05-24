Insider Buying: CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Acquires 4,432 Shares of Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 4,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $22,337.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,703,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,584,556.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CVRX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 57,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,012. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. CVRx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.10.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 148.64% and a negative net margin of 311.83%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. Analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
