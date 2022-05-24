Insider Buying: Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Buys 119,000 Shares of Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott purchased 119,000 shares of Glacier Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$46,790.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,760,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,658,228.60.

TSE GVC traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,624. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25. Glacier Media Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.35 and a 1-year high of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40.

Get Glacier Media alerts:

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.84 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.