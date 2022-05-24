Insider Buying: GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) Director Ruey-Lin Lu bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $15,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,645 shares in the company, valued at $148,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ruey-Lin Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GSI Technology alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, Ruey-Lin Lu bought 19,645 shares of GSI Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $63,256.90.

Shares of GSIT remained flat at $$3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. 11,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.67. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

GSI Technology ( NASDAQ:GSIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in GSI Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 186,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GSI Technology by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSI Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.