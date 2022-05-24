Insider Buying: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.81 per share, with a total value of C$63,808.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,571,462.40.

Shares of IAG stock traded up C$1.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$65.34. 1,290,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$71.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$74.05. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$58.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.05.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

