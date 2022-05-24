Insider Buying: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Purchases 1,481 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe bought 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $23,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.37. 610,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,134. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.13. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $99.44.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after buying an additional 24,463 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 413.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 79.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 45,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.10.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

