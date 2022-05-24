Insider Buying: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Purchases 1,481 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe bought 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $23,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ IGMS traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.37. 610,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,134. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.13. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $99.44.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.10.
About IGM Biosciences (Get Rating)
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
