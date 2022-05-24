Insider Buying: Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) CFO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) CFO Raymond J. Pacini acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Modiv stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,432. Modiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%.
Modiv Company Profile
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
