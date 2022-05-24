Insider Buying: Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) CFO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) CFO Richard Ambury bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,390 shares in the company, valued at $400,923.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SGU stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.22. 498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,791. Star Group, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $339.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Star Group in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Star Group in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Star Group in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

