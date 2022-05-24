Insider Buying: Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) Treasurer Acquires 18,000 Shares of Stock

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) Treasurer Andrew Stranberg purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the acquisition, the treasurer now directly owns 5,118,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Stran & Company, Inc. stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

