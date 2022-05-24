Insider Buying: Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) Treasurer Acquires 18,000 Shares of Stock

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) Treasurer Andrew Stranberg purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the acquisition, the treasurer now directly owns 5,118,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Stran & Company, Inc. stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.65.
