Insider Buying: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Purchases 9,657 Shares of Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,696.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,583,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 6,149 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $23,243.22.

On Thursday, April 14th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 22,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 5,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $11,500.00.

Shares of SUP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.79. 24,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $101.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 4.31.

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 295.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 28.4% during the third quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Superior Industries International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.