Insider Buying: Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) insider Simon Scott bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800 ($22,398.39).

Shares of LON:SLP opened at GBX 89.06 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £243.12 million and a P/E ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.11. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 82 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 145 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.28 and a current ratio of 17.12.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants, as well as open cast mining and Northern Limb projects.

