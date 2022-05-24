Insider Buying: Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) insider Simon Scott bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800 ($22,398.39).
Shares of LON:SLP opened at GBX 89.06 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £243.12 million and a P/E ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.11. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 82 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 145 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.28 and a current ratio of 17.12.
