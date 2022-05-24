Insider Buying: Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$20,250.00 ($14,361.70).
Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 80,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$22,800.00 ($16,170.21).
- On Thursday, May 12th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 90,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,200.00 ($17,872.34).
- On Monday, May 9th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 173,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,440.00 ($34,354.61).
- On Tuesday, May 3rd, Alexander Waislitz acquired 80,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,400.00 ($17,304.96).
- On Thursday, April 28th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 15,264 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,655.52 ($3,301.79).
- On Tuesday, April 26th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 111,550 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,361.35 ($25,078.97).
- On Friday, April 22nd, Alexander Waislitz purchased 288,450 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$92,304.00 ($65,463.83).
