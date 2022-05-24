Insider Buying: Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Buys 789 Shares of Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) insider Fumbi Chima acquired 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,643 ($33.26) per share, with a total value of £20,853.27 ($26,240.43).
Shares of WTB traded down GBX 17.04 ($0.21) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,652.96 ($33.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,183. The company has a market capitalization of £5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 126.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Whitbread plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,384 ($30.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($45.93). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,784.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,914.66.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34.70 ($0.44) per share. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.
About Whitbread (Get Rating)
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
