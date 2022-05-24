Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells 5,054 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ABNB traded down $7.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.24. 6,410,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,536,853. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.74 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.83. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. JMP Securities upped their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 30.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after purchasing an additional 391,740 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

