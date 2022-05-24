Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 2,270 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AMZN traded down $69.14 on Tuesday, reaching $2,082.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,140,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,724. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,025.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,840.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3,097.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Shares of Amazon.com are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by ($4.49). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 346,521.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 413,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $3,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,803.02.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

