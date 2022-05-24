Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Sells 173 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMZN traded down $69.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,082.00. 5,140,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,025.20 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,840.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,097.25.

Shares of Amazon.com are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,880.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,803.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,530,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $694,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 8,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

