Insider Selling: AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) CFO Sells 5,340 Shares of Stock

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $257,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,933.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMSF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.06. 159,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,840. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.40.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.21. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1,597.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMERISAFE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

About AMERISAFE (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.