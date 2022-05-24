Insider Selling: Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Insider Sells 28,358 Shares of Stock

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 28,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $170,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ARHS traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,644. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,425,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 218,568 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 4,991.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,127,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 10.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 930,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 87,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

