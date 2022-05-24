Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.75, for a total transaction of 11,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,128,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Backblaze alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.86, for a total transaction of 11,720.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.22, for a total transaction of 12,440.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total transaction of 12,060.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.69, for a total transaction of 13,380.00.

NASDAQ:BLZE traded down 0.27 on Tuesday, reaching 5.48. 138,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,539. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52 week low of 5.28 and a 52 week high of 36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of 9.50.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 19.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLZE shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Backblaze by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Backblaze (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.