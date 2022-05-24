Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $314,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,486.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.22. 309,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -765.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.10. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

